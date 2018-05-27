Montgomery County woman jailed on shootings that left one neighbor dead, one wounded

A Montgomery County woman has been charged with shooting two of her neighbors, one fatally, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
Frances Zayer shot a man and a woman who lived near her on Washington Avenue near Mount Sterling on Saturday evening, Montgomery County Sheriff Fred Shortridge told the station.
Authorities identified the man as David N. Scott, 47, and said he died at the scene. The injured woman was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital for medical treatment, they said. Zayer was booked into the Powell County Detention Center on charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree burglary, WKYT reported.
