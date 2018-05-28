Attempted robbery, shooting sends two to hospital

A man and a woman spent their Memorial Day morning in the hospital after an attempted robbery led to an assault and gunfire.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a residence on the 3900 block of Crosby Drive, where two men attempted to rob a female resident, according to Lexington police. An argument ensued, and one of the men began to assault the woman, police said.
Another man came to the woman's aid but was promptly shot in the foot by the other suspect, Lexington police said. Both of the suspects fled in a vehicle.
The woman was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries from her assault, while the man drove himself to the hospital, police said.
It's not clear if the woman knew the suspects before the incident occurred.
Police received the make and model of the car the suspects fled in and are searching for the vehicle.
Comments