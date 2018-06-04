Human remains found in exploded home in Letcher County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after human remains were found in a home that was destroyed by a suspected explosion and fire in Letcher County.
Neighbors in the Neon area told Kentucky State Police they heard an explosion and then saw a house on fire on Millstone Road on Sunday night.
The home on Millstone Road was engulfed in flames and had collapsed by the time Kentucky State police troopers arrived.
After the fire was extinguished, investigators found what appeared to be human remains, state police said. Those remains have been sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy and possible identification.
The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation, state police said.
