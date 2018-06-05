Sex, running nude on Kentucky college campus leads to charges against couple, police say

A man and a woman were charged Saturday after allegedly engaging in outdoor sexual activity on Berea College's campus. Then, the man went for a run, police say.
Following his alleged sexual activity, 31-year-old David Northern was captured on video running nude, the Berea Police Department said. Ricara Kimble, 37, was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear, police said. Northern was spotted by a witness, who alerted police.
Both subjects are from Berea and were charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication, while Northern was also charged with disorderly conduct, police said.
They were both lodged in the Madison County Detention Center. According to jail records, Kimble is no longer in custody.
