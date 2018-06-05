Drugged 3-year-old was bruised, bitten. Jury indicts Central Kentucky mom, boyfriend.

A Lawrenceburg mother and her boyfriend were indicted by a Franklin County grand jury after a drugged 3-year-old boy arrived at the Frankfort Regional Hospital with several injuries.
The boy had bruises and bite marks and also tested positive for amphetamines and marijuana on May 14, according to Kentucky State Police. A partial outline of a handprint was also on the boy's body, and he had very large pupils, police said.
His mother, 36-year-old Dawn Baker, and his mom's boyfriend, 35-year-old James Stratton, of Frankfort, were each indicted on criminal abuse and wanton endangerment charges, state police said.
Baker told officers the bite marks were from a dog inside the home, but medical tests determined the bite marks were human, according to WDRB. She admitted to spanking the boy "too hard" on his bottom and blamed Stratton for the other injuries, WDRB reported.
Police determined Baker and Stratton were the only ones who had contact with the boy on May 12 and May 13 and intentionally abused him or put him in a situation that resulted in abuse.
A warrant was issued for Baker's arrest and she turned herself in last month. Stratton was later arrested, police said.
The boy was released into the care of a family member, who is working with Anderson County Social Services. according to state police.
State police continue to investigate the child abuse claims and are being assisted by social services.
The couple remain in the Franklin County Regional Jail.
