University of Kentucky break-ins, thefts prompt campus police alert

The thefts of laptops, iPads, tools and food from locked University of Kentucky rooms and offices provoked a crime alert Tuesday.
The possibly connected break-ins happened in offices at Kroger Field and other buildings. Although the campus has fewer students during the summer, classes are in session.
The following reports were received by campus police over the past three weeks.
- On May 22 an unoccupied room in Kroger Field was entered and items were taken.
- On May 28 an unoccupied office in Bowman Hall was entered and tools were taken.
- On May 28 several unoccupied offices in the Funkhouser Building were entered and several items were taken, including laptop computers and three iPads.
- On June 1 an unoccupied office in the Bosomworth Health Sciences Research Building was entered and a laptop computer was taken.
- On June 5 an unoccupied office in the Funkhouser Building was forcibly entered and a small amount of money and food was taken.
Campus police described the suspect as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds and brown hair with some facial hair.
UK Police asked anyone with information call 859-257-8573.
The following precautions also were recommended.
- Report any suspicious activities in or around your building to UKPD.
- Assess your office for vulnerabilities. Report any issues to your building manager.
- Lock all windows and doors while away.
- Make sure that all lights, door locks, and window locks are in proper working order.
- Maintain a thorough record of your valuables, including photographs, serial numbers, makes and models, etc.
