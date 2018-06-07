Video, audio released to help find masked man robbing Lexington businesses

One man is suspected in five robberies or attempted robberies at Lexington businesses, police said Thursday while releasing audio and video the department hopes will help identify the culprit.
The man wore a camouflage mask and was armed with a box cutter, police said.
He most recently hit a Cash Express on 671 North Broadway for the second time, demanding money from the register and threatening to harm a customer on June 1, according to a release from police. The man took cash and fled down Delcamp Drive.
In the video released Thursday, the man can be clearly heard threatening the Cash Express employees.
"Put the money in the bag now," the man said, "somebody's going to get hurt."
The other holdups occurred:
- April 28 at Cash Express, 671 North Broadway;
- April 24 at Dollar General, 1790 Bryan Station Road;
- April 20 at Dollar General, 2167 North Broadway.
He's also suspected in a May 5 attempted robbery at Family Dollar, 188 East New Circle Road
Lexington Police is asking for anyone with information about the suspect to call (859) 258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, also can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
