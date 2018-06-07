'Somebody's going to get hurt,' masked robber threatens Lexington clerks, customer

A masked man armed with a box cutter is suspected in five robberies at Cash Express, Dollar General and Family Dollar businesses, and Lexington police hope the public can help identify him by his voice or other means. Lexington police
Crime

Video, audio released to help find masked man robbing Lexington businesses

By Evan Heichelbech

eheichelbech@herald-leader.com

June 07, 2018 11:37 AM

One man is suspected in five robberies or attempted robberies at Lexington businesses, police said Thursday while releasing audio and video the department hopes will help identify the culprit.

The man wore a camouflage mask and was armed with a box cutter, police said.

He most recently hit a Cash Express on 671 North Broadway for the second time, demanding money from the register and threatening to harm a customer on June 1, according to a release from police. The man took cash and fled down Delcamp Drive.

In the video released Thursday, the man can be clearly heard threatening the Cash Express employees.

"Put the money in the bag now," the man said, "somebody's going to get hurt."

The other holdups occurred:

  • April 28 at Cash Express, 671 North Broadway;
  • April 24 at Dollar General, 1790 Bryan Station Road;

  • April 20 at Dollar General, 2167 North Broadway.

He's also suspected in a May 5 attempted robbery at Family Dollar, 188 East New Circle Road

Lexington Police is asking for anyone with information about the suspect to call (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, also can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

