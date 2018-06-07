Kentucky State Police troopers and officers worked on Interstate 75 where a pursuit ended and a driver was taken into custody.
High-speed chase goes through four counties, ends with an arrest in Lexington

By Evan Heichelbech

June 07, 2018 05:44 PM

A high-speed chase that spanned four counties temporarily closed much of northbound Interstate 75 in Lexington Thursday afternoon when it ended in the arrest of an Illinois man, police said.

Dhameer J. Folie-Jackson, 23, of Matterson, Ill., was charged with speeding 26 mph or more, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and operating on a suspended or revoked driver's license, according to Kentucky State trooper Robert Purdy.



Purdy said the chase began on I-75 in Laurel County before going through Rockcastle and Madison counties and reaching Lexington where Folie-Jackson was arrested around 1:45 p.m.

DhameerFolie-Jackson.jpg
Dhameer J. Folie-Jackson
Fayette County Detention Center

The chase spanned 70 miles and police found a fake identification, fraudulent credit cards and a skimmer, according to Purdy.

Purdy said that Folie-Jackson slowed down and pulled over after hitting spike strips deployed by police. He then exited the vehicle before he was arrested without further altercation.

Folie-Jackson is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center, Purdy said.

Police closed most of I-75 during the chase.



