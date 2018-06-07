Jarvis D. Garrett
Witness statements, DNA lead Lexington police to a suspect in woman's 2016 slaying

June 07, 2018 04:49 PM

Almost two years after a woman was found dead behind a Lexington building, police have identified a suspect in her death.

Witness statements and DNA evidence led investigators to charge Jarvis D. Garrett, 26, of Georgetown with murder in the death of Stephanie Mullins, 46, Lexington police announced on Thursday. Mullins was found dead behind a building on Cross Keys Road in the area of Wolf Run Park early on the morning of Aug. 7, 2016.

Garrett is currently being held in the Hart County jail on unrelated charges, according to Lexington police. He was booked into the Hart County jail on March 29 of this year on a charge of trafficking cocaine, according to the jail's website.

