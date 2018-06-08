Kentucky man's software could break into, steal from computers, federal indictment says

What To Do After a Data Breach Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity. McClatchy Federal Trade Commission ×

SHARE COPY LINK Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity. McClatchy Federal Trade Commission