Man abducts three children after shooting that leaves a man dead and a woman injured

State police said a man shot his ex-wife and fatally shot her husband during a custody dispute in Russell County Friday morning.
Kentucky State Police said David Johnson, 38, of Albany, abducted three children after the shooting at a home on Ky. 92.
Trooper Nick Hale said Johnson shot his ex-wife, Jessica Lawhorn, 29, and her husband, Cody Lawhorn, 28, both of Russell Springs.
Police were called to the home at 10:14 a.m. about the shooting. When they arrived, Hale said, Jessica Lawhorn told them that Johnson had taken the three children against their will and left in a white and blue GMC pickup.
At 10:38 a.m., law enforcement officers from the Clinton County sheriff's office found the truck in Albany, and Johnson led them on a short pursuit with his children in tow before he was apprehended.
The children were not injured.
Johnson is charged with murder in the death of Cody Lawhorn. Jessica Lawhorn was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening, Hale said.
Hale said detectives were still working the case late Friday afternoon, and more charges are expected.
