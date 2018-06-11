School bus driver charged with sexual abuse of a student

A Bell County school bus driver on Friday was charged with sexual abuse, officials said Sunday night.
On June 8, Kentucky State Police Detective Justin Barton made an arrest involving a sexual abuse complaint stemming from an investigation that started on May 3, a news release said.
Bell Central School officials contacted police reporting a sexual abuse complaint involving a school bus driver and student.
An investigation revealed that David Deitsch, 68, of Calvin inappropriately touched a female student on different occasions. Deitsch was suspended by the Bell County School district after being made aware of the allegations and resigned as a bus driver.
Deitsch was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and jailed in the Bell County Detention Center.
