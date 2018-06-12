Suspect caught 'red-handed' after string of UK campus burglaries

A man wanted in a string of campus burglaries at the University of Kentucky has been arrested and charged with burglary.
UK Police said they worked with the Lexington Police Department to catch Clifton Mullins "red-handed," with help from surveillance footage and tips from the community.
UK Police issued a campus crime bulletin June 5, warning the campus community to a string of burglaries that were thought to be connected.
Items were taken from unoccupied offices at Bowman Hall, the Funkhouser Building and Bosomworth Health Sciences Research Building and an unoccupied room at Kroger Field beginning May 22, UK police said.
Items taken included laptops, iPads, cash and tools.
Mullins, 39, was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center Tuesday on three counts of third-degree burglary.
According to the jail website, Mullins was arrested by Lexington police at St. Joseph Hospital on Thursday.
