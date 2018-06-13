'Jonathan, I love you!' Jurors hear Marine's wife in 911 call in Lexington murder trial

"Jonathan, I love you. Jonathan, I love you," Megan Price repeatedly told her husband in a 911 recording of the night the two were shot outside Austin City Saloon in Lexington. Marine Cpl. Jonathan Price died.
The attackers wanted Megan Price's purse.
The 911 call was played Wednesday for jurors as opening arguments and witness testimony got underway in the trial of Quincinio Canada, 26, and Dawan Mulazim, 34. Both could face the death penalty. They are charged with murder, robbery and assault and are suspected of a string of more crimes surrounding Jonathan Price's killing on June 21, 2014. Megan Price was shot in the leg.
Andrea Kendall, Mulazim's attorney, said DNA evidence excludes the two as suspects. DNA was obtained from Jonathan Price's fingernails.
Over a few weeks, 15 jurors, 10 of which are women and five are men, were selected to hear the trial. Twelve jurors will deliberate after testimony concludes.
Reports from the trial follow.
