Police methods questioned in trial of 2 accused in Marine's killing outside Lexington bar

The Lexington police investigation into a 2014 motel robbery and subsequent fatal shooting of a Marine corporal was questioned by the defense Thursday in the trial of two men accused in both crimes.

The defense questioned why certain things were done and why others were not done.

The inquiries came on the second day of testimony in the trial of Quincinio Canada and Dawan Mulazim. A handgun stolen in the Quality Inn robbery was used six days later in the shooting death of Cpl. Jonathan Price and wounding of his wife, Megan, outside Austin City Saloon.

Megan Price is expected to testify Thursday afternoon.

Detective Timothy Upchurch said a shell casing provided by robbery victim Shane Hansford matched a shell casing found at the Austin City Saloon scene. Upchurch was assigned to investigate the motel robbery but later came to believe that robbery suspects Canada and Mulazim were involved in the Price shootings as well.

In July 2014, Upchurch met with robbery victims Hansford, Jessica Rutherford (now Hansford) and Mitchell Smith near Burnside in Pulaski County.

Upchurch separately showed two series of photos to Shane Hansford and Smith. One was a “six pack” of six individuals, and the other was a “sequential lineup” of one photo after another.

Shane Hansford picked Mulazim from a “six pack,” while Smith picked Canada and another man from a sequential lineup. The other man could not have been involved in the robbery because he was in jail at the time.

Quincinio Canada, one of two men on trial in the murder of U.S. Marine Marine Cpl. Jonathan Price, spoke with a defense attorney in the courtroom Wednesday in Lexington. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Neither Canada nor Mulazim’s face had been on the news at the time the lineups were shown, Upchurch said.

Under cross-examination by Mulazim attorney Kim Green, Upchurch said he does not typically record photo lineups because he does not want to make crime victims uncomfortable. Another detective was present when the lineups were shown, Upchurch said.

Canada’s facial tattoo was removed from his photo in the lineup so he would not stand out from the other photos, Upchurch said.

If other individuals with facial tattoos could have been found, they would have been included in the lineup, Upchurch said. To have put in Canada’s photo with a facial tattoo would have been “suggestive,” Upchurch said.

Jessica Hansford testifies Wednesday during the trial for the death of U.S. Marine Jonathan Price, recounting being robbed at gunpoint at the Newtown Court Quality Inn by the same men who supposedly shot, killed Jonathan.

The defense noted Wednesday that Smith said of black people in a social media post, “If they didn’t all look alike they would be dead.”

If a witness said all black people look alike, Upchurch agreed with Green that the lineup would be “unreliable”

Smith said during cross-examination that he doesn’t believe all black people look alike, and that he had written that in anger.