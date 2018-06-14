Homeowner interrupts Kentucky burglars who allegedly used pot, made cake, stole shoes

Four Union County residents have been accused of breaking into a woman's house, smoking marijuana, baking a cake and stealing a pair of shoes.
Here's what the Morganfield Police Department says happened:
On Monday around 3 p.m., a resident of East Houston Street came home from work to find Jeremiah Garib, 19, Xavion R. Elkins, 20, and two juveniles running out of her house.
Officials said the resident was able to positively identify Garib as an acquaintance of her son, who was not home. MPD Chief Geoffrey Deibler said Garib, Elkins and the juveniles did not have permission to be in the dwelling.
Police said after looking around the house, the owner discovered that she'd interrupted a party of sorts with cake, ice cream and marijuana.
"When the individuals broke into the home they had baked a cake, and were preparing to eat the cake and some ice cream when the homeowner returned home from work," a news release said. "Upon fleeing they had left some marijuana residue inside the home and the smell of smoked marijuana was in the air."
In a later interview with The Gleaner, Chief Deibler said the group apparently couldn't find icing so they opened a jar of homemade jam and were using it to ice the cake, which made her even more angry.
Garib had allegedly left his shirt and loafers behind, but had taken the time to grab a pair of the resident's son's shoes, Deibler said.
When Garib allegedly left the house, he went to a local business called Theramax on North Court Street. There he hid some marijuana that had been "packaged for sale" in a trash can, Deibler said.
Garib and Elkins were both located and taken into custody. At the jail, Garib allegedly threatened a police officer.
Garib was charged with trafficking in marijuana, terroristic threatening, second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana and theft.
Elkins was charged with second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.
MPD officials said the juveniles also face charges. Garib and Elkins were lodged at the Union County Detention Center.
Comments