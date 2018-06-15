Man accused of recording video as he raped Kentucky 6-year-old

A Paducah man is accused of raping a 6-year-old and recording it, according to court records.
Tirrell Vasser, 23, injured the 6-year-old child during the rape, Paducah police said. He had a recording he made of the rape, according to his citation.
The Paducah Sun reported a woman told police she found the video Vasser shot of her young daughter. The woman and Vasser were acquainted, police said.
When Vasser was being taken into custody, he fled on foot and injured a Paducah police officer and sergeant while resisting arrest.
In addition to rape, Vasser was charged use of a minor in a sexual performance that caused physical injury, possessing child porn, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Comments