Officers found a baby deer locked in a dog cage. But that wasn't all they found.

Conservation officers rescued a captive deer from a home in Marion County this week and arrested a man and his mother on drug charges in the process.
Officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources found the fawn locked in a dog cage outside the garage at the home of Matt White, 26, of Lebanon, on Monday after they were called to investigate a report of a captive deer at the home on McElroy Pike.
It is illegal to keep a deer fawn in Kentucky.
As they were investigating, they found marijuana plants outside the house and marijuana being grown inside the garage, the fish and wildlife department said in a news release.
While the officers were getting a search warrant, White's mother, Mary Colvin, 59, of Lebanon, showed up with an open container of alcohol in her vehicle, officials said. She was charged for that, as well as driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
White was arrested and charged with holding protected wildlife and cultivation of five or more marijuana plants. He was taken to the Marion County Detention Center.
A licensed wildlife rehabilitator took the fawn.
The fish and wildlife department says people who find fawns should leave them alone, unless it is obvious that the mother has died. Mother deer typically give birth in May and June, and they leave their babies alone for hours while they go away to eat. This makes it harder for predators to find the fawn by looking for the mother.
Suspected illegal activity involving wildlife can be reported 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling state police dispatchers at 1-800-252-5378.
Comments