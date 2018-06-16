Ballet school owners accused of sexually abusing a student

The operators of a Louisville ballet school have been charged with sexual abuse of a teenage student.
Declan McAuley, 54, and his wife, Ariadne Conner McAuley, 35, who own the Fleur-De-Lis Ballet Academy, are accused of sexually abusing a girl who studied and worked at the academy, according to a news release from the Oldham County Police Department.
According to Louisville television station WDRB, the victim was 17 years old.
Police say the couple "engaged in sexual acts with the victim" at their home in Crestwood at least seven times between August and December and allegedly had sex with each other in front of the victim.
They were "in a position of authority and of special trust over the victim" because she worked for and studied at Fleur-De-Lis, police said in the release.
Ariadne McAuley formerly chaired the dance program at the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts, WHAS reported.
A statement provided to the television station by the director of the Governor's School for the Arts said McAuley worked for the program from 2013 to 2016 "without incident."
Nick Covault told the station that GSA has "strict protocols and standards in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all students."
The couple were arrested Tuesday in Crestwood and are charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under age 18.
Their next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday in Oldham District Court.
The police department asked that anyone with information related to the case contact the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.
