Painkillers may have made Kentucky cancer patient a target. 3 charged in her death.

A woman with stage 4 lung cancer was found dead six days after going missing from her Covington home. Investigators believe her painkillers may have made her a target.
Denita M. Satchwell, 58, was found dead on Friday in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, according to news station WCPO. She was reported missing on June 11, according to court documents.
Kenneth M. Jones, 38, has been charged with murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with evidence in connection with Satchwell's death, according to his arrest citation. Braedon T. Reaves, 18, faces a charge of facilitation of murder, according to court documents.
A juvenile also faces a murder charge in the case, according to Cincinnati.com.
While court documents did not give the cause of Satchwell's death, Jones is accused of placing her body in the trunk of her own vehicle and leaving her there in a parking lot overnight, according to his arrest citation. Jones and the juvenile allegedly then returned to the vehicle and drove Satchwell's body to Boone County and left her in the wooded area, according to court documents.
Reaves is accused of providing transportation to Jones and the juvenile, having prior knowledge of the alleged murder and refusing to come forward and tell police, according to his arrest citation.
Jones was a cousin of Satchwell's, according to WCPO.
Satchwell "was frail and in poor health, as well as having a large amount of narcotic painkillers on scene, which made her an easy target for the robbery," according to court documents.
Jones and Reaves are being held in the Kenton County jail. Jones is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and Reaves is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to the jail's website.
