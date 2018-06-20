Kentucky Baptist Health doctor charged after Florida hotel assault

A Corbin doctor was arrested in Florida and accused of not helping a victim during an assault at a hotel, according to media sources.
Morris Beebe, 65, was charged Friday with principal to false imprisonment and two Florida residents were charged with aggravated battery, according to the Ocala Star Banner.
Ocala Holiday Inn guests reported a woman was yelling for help from a balcony and saying she was being held against her will, according to the Ocala newspaper.
When officers arrived, they found a severely beaten 25-year-old female with head trauma, Villages-News reported. Police said the attack was not random, according to Villages-News.
Beebe was arrested and was being held at the Marion County (Fla.) Jail on a $5,000 bond. He has since been released from jail. Devon "Brook" McDougal-Stegal, 27, and Stacy Gonzalez, 37, were being held on $10,000 bonds.
A resident of London, Beebe is listed as a gastroenterologist at Baptist Health Corbin. The hospital told WYMT Beebe was suspended pending further investigation. Beebe, who graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1978, is also a contributing columnist for the Herald-Leader.
