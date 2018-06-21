Defense to jurors: Don't ignore evidence of defendants' innocence in Marine's killing

Fayette Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine denied defense motions Thursday that sought to halt the trial of two men charged in the 2014 murder of a Marine corporal.
The judge’s rulings came on the fourth anniversary of the fatal shooting of Cpl. Jonathan Price and wounding of his wife, Megan, in the parking lot outside Austin City Saloon in Woodhill Center.
Dawan Mulazim and Quincinio Canada are charged in the June 21, 2014, shootings as well as the robbery six days earlier at a Quality Inn in which the alleged murder weapon was stolen.
The prosecution finished presenting its case Thursday morning, so the defense will begin calling witnesses for its side after a lunch recess. The jury could begin deliberating as early as Monday, the judge said Wednesday.
The defense had filed a motion for a mistrial, arguing that some evidence was not provided before trial as required.
But Goodwine overruled that motion, which she said was “not appropriate,” and said the trial will go forward.
Goodwine also denied a defense motion for a “directed verdict.” Such motions are routinely made by defense attorneys once the prosecution has finished presenting its case.
Chris Tracy, defense attorney for Canada, argued that no physical evidence connects Canada to the June 15, 2014, motel robbery.
The defense also noted that Megan Price testified that a revolver was used to shoot her husband and that a silver semiautomatic handgun was used to shoot her.
Neither description matches the stolen black .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun that police say was used in the shootings.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird said the jury can determine what weight to give to Megan Price’s testimony.
Goodwine denied the defense motions for directed verdict.
After the judge’s ruling, Lindsay Perdue, a defense attorney for Canada, gave an opening statement to the jury. Canada’s defense team chose to wait to give an opening statement until the prosecution rested.
Mulazim’s defense team gave its opening statement last week, just before the first prosecution witness was called.
As the Mulazim defense has argued, Perdue said Lexington police “zeroed in” on Canada and Mulazim, and “ignored information along the way” that pointed to their innocence.
Perdue said police “were under extreme pressure” to solve the case. She asked jurors to look at the “magnitude of evidence” that does not point to Canada.
