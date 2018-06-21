Pike County mother charged after 3-year-old left in 113-degree car

A Pike County mother was charged Tuesday after Pikeville police found her 3-year-old son in an unattended vehicle that had an inside temperature of 113 degrees.
Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Economy Drug, where they were informed a small child was sitting in a parked car unattended, according to court records. Officers discovered the boy sitting in the back seat of the car with only the front seat windows open, court records show.
The vehicle was not running and no air conditioning was on when police arrived, leaving the inside temperature of the car at 113 degrees in the 90-degree outside temperature, an arrest citation said.
Tina Hamilton, 38, exited the pharmacy and stated she was getting her Gabapentin filled while her child was secured in the car.
The child was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment. He was placed in custody of child protective services.
Hamilton remains in the Pike County Detention Center on a wanton endangerment charge.
Comments