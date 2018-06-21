He was 'baptizing' his wife, small children in a tub. Police call it drowning, charge him.

A father has been arrested by a West Virginia sheriff's office for allegedly attempting to drown his wife and two children, according to media reports.
The incident occurred Wednesday morning in Chapmanville, where a woman reported to 911 that her husband was trying to drown her and her 3-year-old and 6-year-old children, WVAH reported.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found 36-year-old Leslie Kelly, who told the deputies, "I'm ready for it. I know what I have done," according to WVAH.
Deputies said the woman and two children were soaked from the incident and the children were crying, according to WOWK-TV.
Kelly told deputies he dragged his wife and children into the bathroom and tried to "baptize" them in the bathtub water, WOWK-TV reported. He also said the children were kicking and screaming, and deputies found evidence of a struggle with puddles of water and clothing leading from the living room into the bathroom.
KOMO News reported Kelly's wife told deputies he grabbed her first and tried to baptize her. He then held her back as he tried to baptize the kids, KOMO News said.
Deputies arrested Kelly at the home and charged him with three counts each of attempted murder and domestic battery as well as two counts of child abuse, media reports say. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail and was being held on $100,000 bond.
