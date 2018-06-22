Former Richmond firefighter indicted on 30 child sex crimes, reports say.

A former Madison County firefighter was indicted Wednesday on 30 child sex crimes, according to media reports.
Ronald Shane Allen, 41, of Richmond, was arrested in April and has remained in the Madison County Detention Center. The grand jury reviewed his initial charges and indicted him on 30 charges.
Nine of the charges Allen faces are counts of sodomy and five more are third-degree rape, according to the Richmond Register. He also faces child sex abuse charges.
He was a member of the fire department and was previously an EMT in Madison County, LEX 18 reported in April. The Richmond Register said he resigned from the fire department after his April arrest.
He is scheduled to be arraigned July 5, according to court records.
