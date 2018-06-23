When road & railroad tracks failed her, police say this woman tried to swim away from them

A woman driving a stolen SUV is accused of leading police on a chase from Tennessee into Kentucky, up some railroad tracks, and finally into a river, where they say she tried to swim away.
Abbie R. Kent, 35, of Lowden, Tenn., was driving a stolen 2014 Toyota Highlander when she fled from Tennessee Highway Patrol officers who tried to stop her Saturday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Kent allegedly led the officers from Tennessee up Interstate 75 and U.S. 25 and into Laurel County, where she turned onto Boone Avenue and then drove down the CSX railroad tracks.
After the Highlander got stuck on the tracks, deputies say Kent jumped out and led them on a foot chase to a river, where she jumped in and began to swim away.
Three deputies followed and took her into custody after "a brief scuffle," according to a news release.
Kent told the deputies "that she had been doing heroin," the release states.
She was arrested at 2:26 p.m. about 11 miles south of London and was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.
She faces a number of charges, including fleeing or evading police, driving under the influence, wanton endangerment in which the victim is a police officer, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and criminal mischief.
Comments