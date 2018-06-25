Have you seen either of these men? Police search for a security guard's attackers

Lexington police are looking for two people who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a local nightclub.
On May 27, an employee at Swahili Elks Lodge on Versailles Road reported that he was attacked and punched following the arrival of a group of men at the club, police said.
Officers responded to the disorder, and released two images from surveillance footage to try and identify the suspects.
Police encourage anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.
Photos, videos and anonymous tips can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
