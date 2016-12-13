Lexington’s Most Wanted, Dec. 13, 2016

0:18 Surveillance video of lottery ticket thief Pause

0:25 Robyn Roach talks about the benefit of Old Friends Equine

1:28 My Ancestral Kentucky Home -- with James Sleet

1:19 John Calipari doesn't want Cats to rely on three-pointers

3:29 John Calipari: We've got some things we've got to figure out

3:15 Briscoe, Monk happy with Cats' win over Hofstra

1:41 Hofstra coach: Cal's Cats play hard, they compete

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

1:50 Tates Creek cheer on its state championships performance

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic