Name: Karen Carrizales; Sex: Female; Race: American Indian/Alaskan; Age: 50; Height: 5'5; Weight: 220
May 16, 2017 3:47 PM

Lexington’s Most Wanted, May 16, 2017

By Todd Van Campen

tvancampen@herald-leader.com

Lexington’s Most Wanted is a service of the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and the Lexington Herald-Leader. (Like the sheriff’s office on Facebook.) Each week, a new photo lineup features mug shots of fugitives and information about them and warrants issued for their arrests.

This week’s featured fugitive is Karen Carrizales, wanted on three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

All of the fugitives are wanted on active Fayette County warrants. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, immediately contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD YOU TAKE ACTION ON YOUR OWN.

DISCLAIMER: The information in the gallery is provided for informational purposes only, is subject to change and may be updated periodically. Every effort is made to ensure that this information is accurate. The information on the gallery should not be relied upon for any type of legal action. Unauthorized or illegal use of this information is strictly prohibited.

