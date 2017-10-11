Name: Jonathan Slone; Sex: Male; Race: White; Age: 27; Height: 6'1; Weight: 180
Name: Jonathan Slone; Sex: Male; Race: White; Age: 27; Height: 6'1; Weight: 180
Name: Jonathan Slone; Sex: Male; Race: White; Age: 27; Height: 6'1; Weight: 180

Most Wanted

Lexington’s Most Wanted: October 10, 2017

Herald-Leader staff

October 11, 2017 12:05 PM

Lexington’s Most Wanted is a service of the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and the Lexington Herald-Leader. (Like the sheriff’s office on Facebook.) Each week, a new photo lineup features mug shots of fugitives and information about them and warrants issued for their arrests.

SEE MUG SHOTS BELOW.

This week’s featured fugitive is Jonathan Slone, who is wanted on charges of first degree wanton endangerment.

All of the fugitives are wanted on active Fayette County warrants. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, immediately contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD YOU TAKE ACTION ON YOUR OWN.

DISCLAIMER: The information in the gallery is provided for informational purposes only, is subject to change and may be updated periodically. Every effort is made to ensure that this information is accurate. The information on the gallery should not be relied upon for any type of legal action. Unauthorized or illegal use of this information is strictly prohibited.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want free pizza? Here's how.

    Lexington-based Foojii is promoting Amazon's horror films. Beginning on Friday the 13th, tweet using the hashtag #unlimitedscreaming and a jack o' lantern emoji, and you could get free pizza delivered.

Want free pizza? Here's how.

Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.
How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility 2:12

Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility

View More Video