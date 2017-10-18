Name: Jason Brown; Sex: Male; Race: White; Age: 48; Height: 6'2; Weight: 175
Name: Jason Brown; Sex: Male; Race: White; Age: 48; Height: 6'2; Weight: 175
Name: Jason Brown; Sex: Male; Race: White; Age: 48; Height: 6'2; Weight: 175

Most Wanted

Lexington's Most Wanted, Oct. 17

October 18, 2017 1:36 PM

Lexington’s Most Wanted is a service of the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and the Lexington Herald-Leader. (Like the sheriff’s office on Facebook.) Each week, a new photo lineup features mug shots of fugitives and information about them and warrants issued for their arrests.

SEE MUG SHOTS BELOW.

This week’s featured fugitive is Jason Brown, who is wanted on charges of failing to comply with sex offender registration.

All of the fugitives are wanted on active Fayette County warrants. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, immediately contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD YOU TAKE ACTION ON YOUR OWN.

DISCLAIMER: The information in the gallery is provided for informational purposes only, is subject to change and may be updated periodically. Every effort is made to ensure that this information is accurate. The information on the gallery should not be relied upon for any type of legal action. Unauthorized or illegal use of this information is strictly prohibited.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball

    His team picked to finish second behind Kentucky, Florida coach Mike White says SEC basketball is as good as he has seen it since he came into the conference as an 18-year-old at Ole Miss.

Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball

Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball 1:16

Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball
Michael Porter, Jr. can’t wait to play his friends at Kentucky 1:00

Michael Porter, Jr. can’t wait to play his friends at Kentucky
'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

View More Video