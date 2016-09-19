Kentucky school district improperly granted leaves to county officials

The Magoffin Board of Education has improperly granted leaves of absence for years to Circuit Court Clerk Tonya Ward and PVA Jerry Swiney, both former teachers, state investigators found.
The professional leaves, given over the objection of Superintendent Stanley Holbrook, allowed the elected Magoffin officials to keep the sick days they had accumulated as teachers, but such action is not sanctioned by state law, an Aug. 4 investigative report from the Office of Education Accountability said.
The agency ruled that the school board had to rescind the leaves of absence for Ward and Swiney that it had granted for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years.
Both elected officials told the Herald-Leader that they had no problem accepting the agency's decision. Ward told state investigators that she would not have requested the professional leaves if she thought it was illegal, the report said.
“I was just blessed as long as it was granted. It’s not being granted any more and I understand,” Ward said in an interview with the newspaper.
Swiney told state investigators he would not take the leave if he was told not to.
“Whatever the board comes up with, and the OEA, I will follow it to the T. I’m OK with it,” Swiney told the Herald-Leader.
Ward was elected as circuit clerk in 2006 and re-elected in 2012, the report said. Prior to that she taught math for 20 years in Magoffin County and remains employed by the district as a cross country and track and field coach.
In her Herald-Leader interview, Ward said she had accumulated 142 sick days as a teacher.
Swiney has been the property valuation administrator since 2010. Before that, Swiney taught math in the district for more than 19 years, the report said.
Both Ward and Swiney were excellent teachers, the superintendent told investigators. However, the report said, Holbrook told school board members that they should not grant the leave.
Ward has been granted educational and professional leave every year since 2007 and Swiney since 2011. With the latest board vote, leaves were granted through 2017-18 for Ward and Swiney.
Ward and Swiney based their requests for professional leaves on the opportunity to enhance their supervisory skills, since their educational rank was in the field of supervision and instruction, the report said. Ward told investigators that as circuit court clerk she supervises six employees, handles $1 million in receipts and attends Administrative Office of the Courts training, all of which enhances her professional status.
Swiney told investigators that as PVA, he had taken math courses given by the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet and had become an instructor for that Cabinet. That, plus the fact that he was supervising people in his office, meant the leave would benefit him and the district, the report said.
“Many professions could provide supervisory experience but they are not education-related” as was the intent of the state law, the report said.
Despite board approval of the leaves of absence, at least two board members told state investigators that they were not in favor of granting the leaves, the report said. At least two others said they would be in favor of rescinding the leave if state investigators found that it was illegal. During the state investigation, a fifth board member said he had only recently joined the board and had never officially dealt with the issue.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments