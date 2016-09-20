Education Notes: Crowell, Lindsey honored; area students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Awards/honors
▪ Ryan Frisby of Liberty Elementary will represent Lexington schoolchildren as the city’s 2016 junior fire chief.
“If we all take part in preventing fires, even if we’re 10 years old, it could save a life,” Frisby wrote in his winning essay.
This year’s nationwide theme for Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15) is “Don’t Wait — Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years.” Ryan’s poster featured a smoke alarm in a birthday party hat with the message “I just turned 10!”
Each fall, Lexington’s Division of Fire & Emergency Services selects a different elementary school for its essay/poster contest, and the school’s staff chooses the fifth-grader to receive the junior fire chief badge. The honoree should be a model citizen and a good student who can miss some school time, as well as be comfortable in front of crowds.
Lisa Kear, Liberty’s administrative dean, praised Ryan for helping keep his school safe. “For the last two years, he’s met with me over the summer and we’ve come up with our fire, severe weather and earthquake drill schedules,” she said.
As junior fire chief, Ryan has appearances on three local news shows and tours of Fire Station 1, the downtown Fifth Third Bank building, and Blue Grass Airport, and lunch with Fire Chief Kristin Chilton. Ryan will also present his poster at the Sept. 29 LFUCG council meeting. His term culminates with the Oct. 2 Fire Prevention Festival at Masterson Station Park.
▪ UK College of Education Assistant Professor Candice Crowell has been appointed to the American Psychological Association’s Council of Representatives. She is the first early career professional in the Society of Counseling Psychology’s 70-year history to be appointed to the Council of Representatives, and among only a handful of early career professionals who represent their states and organizations on the council.
▪ Keith Lindsey, a fifth-grade social studies and language arts teacher at SCAPA at Bluegrass, is among the 10 Platypus Award winners profiled in the September/October issue of Mental Floss magazine.
Nearly 250 nominations were received for this nationwide honor, which celebrates teachers’ innovation and creativity. Mental Floss also helped each winner raise funds for a project, and Lindsey received more than $1,000 to buy five Chromebooks for research work in his classroom.
Lindsey has 17 years of teaching under his belt, including the last seven at SCAPA. Before moving to Lexington, he worked as an actor in Los Angeles.
▪ The following area students have been named semifinalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are among some 16,000 outstanding high school seniors who will compete for about $33 million in awards next spring.
Berea: Madison Southern — Sophie R. Grimes
Danville: Boyle County High School — Anna E. Duncan, Katherine E. Leahey, Wesley Wei and Kenneth T. Whitsell
Frankfort: Western Hills — Tamara E. Rudic
Georgetown: Home school — Emily M. Thierstein; Scott County High School — Elizabeth E. Duncan and William B. Plucknett
Harrodsburg: Mercer County High School –— Nicholas S. McClain
Lancaster: Garrard County High School — John C. Carver
Lexington: Bryan Station — Russell Scaife; Henry Clay — Alec Dupont, Nathan Dutch, Preston Gorman, Hye Jee Kim, Jodi Kirkner, Clara McKinley, Anya Slepyan and Lucy Whitman Sandmeyer; Lafayette — Jessica Daniel, Carson Hardee, Miranda Rojas, Halle Shannon, Nicholas Sirlouis and Andrew Wachal; Paul Laurence Dunbar — Sameer Ahmed, Andrew Albrecht, Jan Balk, Spandan Buch, Eric Cao, Thomas Cheal, Annie Griffith, Sarah Han, Richard Haywood, Elizabeth Howard, Carlo Labianca, Emily Liu, Amit Lohe, Francesca Macchiavello Cauvi, Ananth Miller-Murthy, Nisarg Patil, Matthew Pitts, Zachary Powell, Natalina Vaccaro, Trisha Venkatesh, Thirushan Wignakumar and Benjamin Xie; Tates Creek — Johnathan Krauss; Lexington Catholic — Benjamin L. Barberie and Michael C. DeLetter; Sayre School — Hayden M. Adams.
Nicholasville: Home School — Emma G. Ortiz and Garrison P. Wright; West Jessamine High School — Luke H. Dean and Samuel P. McElhannon
Richmond: Madison Central — Renee O. Richburg; Model Laboratory School — Linda M. Yoder
Versailles: Home school — Stefani K. Deschner; Woodford County High School — Eliot J. Bradshaw; Caylee Marshall and Sarah A. Murner
Winchester: George Rogers Clark High School — Jacob R. Green
▪ Kentucky Blood Center has awarded a $250 Power of Life Scholarship to Katelyn Cox, of Lexington, a graduating senior from Lafayette High School. Cox plans to attend University of Kentucky in the fall.
▪ Four seniors in Fayette County Public Schools were congratulated on their winning essays during this fall’s Roots & Heritage Festival. The contest’s writing prompt was “How does social justice affect education?” Devynn Ferguson of the STEAM Academy, Micah George of Tates Creek High School, Anthony Graham of Bryan Station High School, and Joshua Woolridge of Carter G. Woodson Academy will each receive $500 scholarships when they begin college next fall.
Scholarships
▪ Transylvania University has announced that it will offer $10,000 annual scholarships to all students accepted into the Henry Clay Center High School National Student Congress if they choose Transy for college.
Transy is a long-time partner with the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship, which every summer holds a student Congress at Transy for rising high school seniors. They focus on diplomacy and compromise, and end the week with a student debate at Frankfort’s Old State Capitol.
“The quality of young leaders who have attended the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship National High School Student Congress is second to none,” Transylvania President Seamus Carey said. “Alumni of the program are now staffers in the U.S. Senate and House, state governments, top law firms, NGO’s and leading corporations. Our university is committed to a modern, interdisciplinary liberal arts education, and offering the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship Diplomacy Scholarship will enable us to enroll and educate some of the best and brightest promising young leaders in America.”
