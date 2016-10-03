Education notes: Parry receives Applegate Award; apply for Viacom’s $10,000 scholarship

Awards/honors
▪ Pam Parry, interim chair of the department of communication at Eastern Kentucky University, has received the Applegate Award for Excellence in Research from the Kentucky Communication Association.
Parry is under contract to write a second book on President Dwight Eisenhower and to co-edit six more titles in the next three years. She is co-editing two books about diversity with EKU colleague Sherwood Thompson, and a book series on “Women in American Political History” with her former dissertation chair, David R. Davies.
The first book in Parry’s series was a finalist for the Frank Luther Mott Award for the best-researched book in the field of journalism in 2015.
Parry has presented her research in several venues, including the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library. Her book talk on “Eisenhower: The Public Relations President” aired on C-SPAN.
▪ Rick Johnson, associate vice president at Kentucky Science and Technology Corp., has been selected to serve on the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
As a council member, Johnson will offer recommendations for policies and programs designed to make U.S. communities, businesses and the work force more globally competitive.
Now in its third membership cycle, the council board member list can be found here.
Miscellaneous
▪ On Sept. 20, more than 200 seniors from Burgin and Mercer County high schools participated in the second annual Senior Seminar Day with local industry.
Seniors were able to visit two of six local industries (one in the morning, one in the afternoon) where they received a tour of the facility and an hour-long presentation about the company. Between visits, Whitaker Bank provided lunch for the students, teachers and bus drivers at Anderson Dean Park.
▪ Horace W. Brown, of Shelbyville, has been named an Excellence in Environmental Education Award recipient by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, a non-profit professional organization supporting environmental literacy in Kentucky.
Brown has served on the Environmental Quality Commission for 15 years and the Kentucky Environmental Education Council since 1995. Brown works to protect and preserve birds and their habitat, through personal conservation work and education on his own property, donating his wildlife photography, and penning a column about birds in The Sentinel-News.
▪ Residents at The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Frankfort, attended a Back-to-School Bash at Westridge Elementary School, but they didn’t arrive empty-handed.
Betty Black and Barbara Leach, residents at the Lantern and retired teachers, donated supplies to the school’s family resource center. Backpacks filled with goodies were packed for each second-grade student.
As part of the Life Enrichment Program, the memory care residents pay it forward to local schools and organizations, while connecting with the youth through fun, intergenerational activities.
Personnel
▪ Centre College has announced these promotions: Kay Drake has been promoted to vice president of human resources and administrative services; Shawn Lyons has been promoted to vice president of development and alumni engagement; and Jamey Leahey has been promoted to vice president for legal affairs and gift planning.
▪ Mayor Tom Prather of Georgetown spoke to the Odyssey Community at Royal Spring Middle School. This community, led by Elizabeth Mills, Callie Pierce and Donovan Kerns, focuses on meeting standards through Project Based Learning. This visit was the entry event for an upcoming project-based learning opportunity for students titled, “Resilience Cafe.” Prather spoke to the students about resilience and determination.
Scholarships
▪ Viamedia, an independent cable TV ad management company, has announced the fourth annual Viamedia and Hardee’s $10,000 College Fund Contest. The contest offers Kentucky students who have demonstrated their dedication to academic achievement and community leadership the chance to win a $10,000 scholarship.
The contest is open to Central Kentucky students enrolled in a Kentucky college or university by Dec. 31, who have a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA and are at least 17 years old. Eligible entrants will compete for the scholarship by writing short essays related to their educational goals and contributions to the community. The scholarship contest ends at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15.
Entrants can go to Hardeessupportsstudents.com for details, official rules and to enter.
Comments