2 white males allegedly racially harass female UK student, campus safety alert issued

Occupants of a silver car allegedly made a racial slur and threw water on a female student walking on campus, prompting a safety alert from University of Kentucky police.
Police identified the vehicle involved as the same silver four-door vehicle that earlier Thursday threw water on other UK students near The 90, UK's newest student-dinning facility by the William T. Young Library, according to the emailed safety alert about the “harassment motivated by racial bias.”
About 10:26 p.m. Thursday, a female student reported she was walking west on Huguelet Avenue, between Rose Street and South Limestone, when the silver car, occupied by two white males, drove by, throwing the water and making a slur, UK police said.
UK police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (859) 257-8573.
