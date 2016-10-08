Education

Body of Lexington man found in Madison County

By Jack Brammer

The body of a Lexington man was found Saturday morning off of Lexington Road in northern Madison County, Kentucky State Police said.

Police said the man was Arnold R. Ford, 47, of Lexington. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s officer in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Police said a motorist pulled over after seeing the body on the side of the road about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the victim or circumstances surrounding his death are asked to contact State Police Post 7 in Richmond at 859.623.2404

