Governor declines to ask Supreme Court to reconsider ruling on university cuts

Gov. Matt Bevin did not ask the state Supreme Court to rehear a case over his authority to make millions in midyear budget cuts to public universities.
Supreme Court Clerk Susan Clary said Thursday morning that the office received nothing overnight. The deadline was 12:30 a.m.
Bevin spokeswoman Amanda Stamper confirmed that Bevin had decided not to request a rehearing, but she didn’t explain why.
“This was a bad decision for Kentucky, and the ramifications from the attorney general’s political lawsuit could be significant,” Stamper said. “Moody’s called the decision a ‘credit negative’ for Kentucky because it limits Governor Bevin’s ability to manage difficult budget scenarios in light of Kentucky’s $35 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.”
Stamper said the money will be released in due course on the order of the Franklin Circuit Court, which first heard the case. That court ruled that Bevin had the authority to make the cuts.
But the Supreme Court overruled that decision, saying that whatever power Bevin has to reduce spending “does not extend to universities, which the legislature has made independent bodies politic with control over their own expenditures.”
On Sept. 22, the state’s high court ruled 5-2 that Bevin had exceeded his statutory authority when he cut university budgets by 2 percent last spring after the General Assembly had already appropriated their funding.
Attorney General Andy Beshear sued, arguing that Bevin had violated the state constitution’s separation of powers by usurping legislative power over the budget.
Bevin said he was disappointed in the decision and strongly disagreed with it. He had a 20-day window to ask the Supreme Court for a rehearing.
The cuts range from $5.5 million for the University of Kentucky to $866,800 for Morehead State University.
