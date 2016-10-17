Help name new high school; Boyd, Ball, Leachman honored

Awards/honors
▪ Christina Elizabeth Relich, of Madison County, who attends K12 International Academy, an international online academy with students all over the world, participated in the Governor’s Scholars Program, which helps develop future civic and economic leaders. Christina spent five weeks this summer with teenagers from across Kentucky exchanging ideas and exploring different points of view. She has a GPA of 4.25 and has almost completed her Gold Award (the equivalent of the Boy Scouts Eagle Award) after being a Girl Scout for more than 12 years. Christina is the daughter of Mark and Autumne Relich.
▪ Jacob Ball, an agriculture teacher at Locust Trace AgriScience Center, has been named the Association for Career and Technical Education Region 2 New Teacher of the Year. Ball is one of five regional winners in the running for national recognition at the Career Tech Vision conference Dec. 1-3 in Las Vegas.
In his first year at Locust Trace after a stint in Nelson County High School, Ball is certified in agriculture and biology. He teaches food science and animal science courses and advises the FFA chapter.
▪ Mackenzie Leachman, school psychologist at The Academy for Leadership at Millcreek Elementary, has received a Best Practice Award from the Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative.
The Kentucky Association for Psychology in the Schools said Leachman was selected because of her ability to balance a large testing load as she works with high-functioning autistic students. She also uses multi-tiered interventions with students with behavioral needs and serves on the county’s mental health task force.
A native of Owensboro, Leachman has been with Fayette County Public Schools for 15 years, including 14 at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
▪ Doug Boyd, director of the University of Kentucky Libraries Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History, has won the 2016 Roy Rosenzweig Prize for Innovation in Digital History for his project “Goin’ North: Stories from the First Great Migration to Philadelphia.” The American Historical Association awards the Rosenzweig Prize each year to an innovative and freely available new media project.
Boyd shares the award with partners Charles Hardy III and Janneken Smucker of the Department of History at West Chester University.
Miscellaneous
▪ Name suggestions are being accepted and volunteers are being sought to serve on the naming committee of the sixth Fayette County Public Schools high school currently under construction on Winchester Road.
While several names have already been discussed, district leaders want to ensure everyone has had an opportunity to be heard.
“This is an exciting time for our community,” said Lester Diaz, principal of the new high school. “We want everyone to feel ownership.”
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 28.
Nominations can be submitted in three ways:
▪ Online at Fcps.net/name
▪ Via email to newhighschool@fayette.kyschools.us
▪ Via mail at New High School Naming Committee, 1126 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, Ky. 40505
To volunteer for the naming committee, submit the following: first name, last name, mailing address, email address, phone number, connection to the school district or new school, and reason for wanting to serve on the committee.
To suggest a name for the new high school, submit the following: proposed name, rationale, first name, last name, mailing address, email address and phone number.
The naming committee will make a recommendation to the superintendent. The superintendent will then make a recommendation to the Fayette County Board of Education. For the full naming policy, visit the district’s online policy manual at Fcps.net.
Lexington’s sixth public high school will open August 2017.
