Thursday is payday for Kentucky’s public universities, according to court order

About $18 million that Gov. Matt Bevin cut from university budgets last spring will be delivered to them Thursday, according to a court order signed Monday.
The money has been held in escrow since Attorney General Andy Beshear challenged Gov. Matt Bevin’s authority to make 2 percent cuts to public universities midway through a budget year. Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled in Bevin’s favor, but the state Supreme Court disagreed, saying the governor could not interfere with legislative appropriations to universities because they are independent entities.
Bevin did not ask for a rehearing in the case last week, clearing the way for Wingate to sign an order Monday morning to release the money. The appropriations range from $5.5 million to the University of Kentucky to $866,000 to Morehead State University.
