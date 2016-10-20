17% of Transylvania students experience sexual assault, but few tell officials

About 17 percent of Transylvania University students have experienced sexual assault on campus, but like many students across the nation, very few of them reported the incidents to authorities, according to a recent survey of students about harassment on campus.
“It is clear that we need to do more to help students overcome their hesitation to report sexual violence and to encourage them to seek support,” said President Seamus Carey in a letter that accompanied the report. “We also must increase their faith that reporting the incident is the best decision for them. It is up to the university staff and administration to demonstrate that we take each one of these offenses seriously, that we will provide confidential counseling and a safe environment for each student, and that we will handle every case fairly and expeditiously.”
Last spring, Transylvania contracted with the education technology group EverFi to survey students. The same survey was used at nearly 50 other colleges and universities, with more than 12,000 students across the U.S. participating. As a private school, Transy did not have to release the information, but Carey said the school chose to do so “to raise awareness about these issues and to reaffirm our commitment to making Transylvania a safe place for all.”
He added: “Our goal is to engage everyone on campus in helping us enforce a zero-tolerance policy toward unwanted sexual contact.”
About 568 of the university’s 1,050 students started or finished the survey. The survey gave a broad definition of assault, including any unwanted touching of a sexual nature. About 387 students responded to the assault question, and 66 responded affirmatively.
Of those who responded, 68 percent said they feel safe on campus. Students also gave high marks to different trainings they have received about sexual harassment. Still, 86 percent of those who experienced sexual assault did not “formally report” it. Only 33 percent told friends and family and 20 percent told no one.
The main reasons for this were “wanting to forget it happened” and “I didn’t think it was serious enough to talk about.”
About 86 percent of victims knew their assailant, and like most campuses, alcohol was frequently involved. About 18 percent of respondents said they observed a situation that could lead to sexual assault.
Carey is urging students to attend discussions about the survey’s results, and he announced an expansion of the dean’s advisory group on the sexual climate of campus.
The University of Kentucky recently released its second sexual climate survey, which showed about 3.6 percent of students had experienced sexual assault. However, UK uses a much more precise definition of assault — attempted or actual penetration of any kind.
