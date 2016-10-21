Samantha Rodarte challenges Fayette schools chairwoman Melissa Bacon

Fayette County Public Schools board chairwoman Melissa Bacon says her record of service over the past nine years “clearly demonstrates that I am an unrelenting advocate for all students.”
Bacon said the training and knowledge about the school district she has received while serving on the board and on several district committees “brings a level of expertise and knowledge unlike any other candidate.” She counts among her accomplishments that she and others in the district are working with Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk on the district’s first ever Strategic Plan that “supports our vision, empowers the staff, and provides leadership to move all students forward.”
Her opponent in the Nov. 8 election for the 1st District seat on the board, Samantha Rodarte, is running for public office for the first time. In addition to improving academic achievement, Rodarte wants to provide a greater voice to teachers and staff, to be a resource to parents and to encourage parents to become more involved in the school district.
One issue in the race is that the Kentucky Office of Education Accountability investigated allegations and in September, determined that in years past, Bacon violated state school law by trying to get coaches hired and fired, other staff fired and otherwise involved herself in personnel matters at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
The state agency required Bacon, who investigators said acted outside her authority as a board member, to get additional training on the responsibilities of a school board member.
“By meddling in personnel decisions at one school, the school that coincidentally her own children attended,” Rodarte said, Bacon “violated her oath of office, embarrassed the district and disqualified herself from public service. Unlike my opponent, I will never abuse this position to improperly place the needs of my own kids above the needs of all students of the district.”
Bacon, meanwhile, said Rodarte “has maligned me and misrepresented my leadership and character. With hyperbole and half-truths she has attempted to take our focus off of what’s best for students. Her actions on trying to falsely judge my character and ethics should make all voters of District 1 question whether she is fit to advocate for them.”
Bacon said that as a school board member, she is required to report complaints and suggestions to the superintendent for appropriate action.
“My actions are always a sincere effort to convey concerns that have been shared with me by my constituents so that I fulfill my elected responsibility to represent my voters. My first responsibility has always been the needs of our students and making decisions based on what’s best for all students. I would never intentionally overstep my bounds,” Bacon said.
Bacon said she has been involved with Fayette County Public Schools for the last 16 years, including when she volunteered in her child’s classroom. She said she had served on numerous PTA committees, a school council, a district Super Council, the Governor’s Commonwealth Institute for Parent Leadership and the Prichard Committee’s Parents Partners in the Arts.
Bacon said if elected, she would continue to advocate for specific strategies to close the achievement gap between low-income children, children of color, disabled children and others, such as working with the school board to equitably reallocate resources to the neediest schools.
Bacon said she wanted to expand successful programs such as the The School for the Creative and Performing Arts to better reach a wider population of students. She wants to support business partnerships with high schools to create career academies in order for students to be workforce-ready and college-ready. Every student would graduate with a certification based on the academy they choose, she said.
Bacon said she also will support initiatives for more early childhood development programs, first in areas most affected by the achievement gap.
Rodarte said the district must close achievement gaps, particularly with English Language Learners and special education students and additionally help gifted and talented students. Also important, Rodarte said, is to ask teachers to help develop a comprehensive plan to provide more support to schools that don’t have adequate money for school activities.
“We must also ensure that the district's music, orchestra and arts education programs are protected in the future from any devastating budget cuts such as the cuts that my opponent voted for in May 2014,” Rodarte said.
Bacon said she didn’t advocate for cuts.
“There was never going to be any budget cuts to our band, orchestra and arts programming in 2014,” Bacon said. “I supported a measure that reassigned band and orchestra staff between schools to better meet the needs of each school. I have always been a staunch proponent of arts and music in our district. As a former band student throughout elementary, middle school and an alumni of the Lafayette Band, I understand the importance of music and arts for our students. My opponent fails to mention that I was one of only three board members willing to match a grant for the arts programming at SCAPA and have repeatedly advocated for the expansion of SCAPA to include more students of diverse backgrounds,” Bacon said.
Rodarte said she has served on school councils, was a PTA President, a Valley Park Activity Board Member, Vice President of the Cardinal Valley Neighborhood Association, and a Partners for Youth Board member.
If elected, Rodarte said she will push to create an Equity Officer position and to create an Office of Governmental Affairs whose sole mission would be to provide resources and support for school councils. Rodarte said she would lobby members of the Kentucky General Assembly to increase the size of the school board by two seats to increase diversity.
Melissa Bacon
Born: November 14, 1964
Residence: 2532 Sungale Court, Lexington
Education: University of Kentucky – English major
Occupation: Former employment includes 15 years at Citizens Union Bank & PNC Bank, currently community leader and full-time mom
Elected office: Appointed to the Fayette County Board of Education in 2006, elected in 2007, 2008, and 2012. Elected chairwoman in 2016.
Family: Married to Chris; 2 children, age 22 and 19
Samantha Rodarte
Born: April 29, 1981
Residence: 226 Rugby Road, Lexington
Education: General Education Diploma (1999), Pursuing Degree in Criminal Justice at Strayer University
Occupation: Locations Manager Lexpark
Elected Office: None
Family: Married, Jose: four children ages 12, 11, 8, and 6.
Comments