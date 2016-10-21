Sharon Mofield-Boswell faces Daryl Love for Fayette school board

Daryl Love says that in his 5½ years on the Fayette County Public Schools board, he has a proven record of standing up for all students, listening to his constituents, asking tough questions and consistently pushing for improvements to benefit students.
Sharon Mofield-Boswell, Love’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election for the 5th District seat on the school board, is making her first run for public office. She said she wants to build on her role as a member of school district committees, where she said she has put the needs of students first, valued the input of teachers and staff in making decisions that impact them most, and has been responsive to families.
Love said that if re-elected, he will continue to advocate for additional professional learning opportunities for teachers and other staff, expand community partnerships to increase mentors in schools, and make sure parents and families feel welcome and respected as equal partners in their child’s education.
He has said he is committed to working with district leaders to reallocate resources based on students’ and schools’ needs.
Love, manager of Community Relations at Valvoline Inc., said that his record is underscored by his service with educational, business and civic boards, plus 28 years of corporate experience in information technology, human resources and community relations. He said his organizational experience allows him to examine issues, create “win-win solutions” and partner with people in and outside the district.
“Our district has tremendous momentum right now,” Love said. “We have specific blueprint of strategies to guide this year’s work, and soon our board will adopt a four-year strategic plan. These are the kinds of changes I have pushed for and I’m committed to seeing them through.”
Love said the most important issue the school district faces “is educational excellence and equity.”
“We have a moral imperative to ensure that every student reaches his or her highest potential,” Love said.
He said he will continue to support and advocate for additional funding for early childhood initiatives, for additional resources to help every child reach their maximum learning potential.
Within the district, Love said he has been a part of the PTA in his sons’ schools and on the Millcreek Elementary school council. He said he has received 69 hours of formal board training through the Kentucky School Boards Association. He said he served as a member of the redistricting committee, superintendent screening committee and Gifted and Talented Special Taskforce. He has served on several district committees including the Community Partners Leadership Team Work Group. Love said he’s also served in the past with the Partnership for Successful Schools, a statewide education advocacy group; the Governors School for the Arts Advisory Council; Hospice of the Bluegrass; the United Way and Commerce Lexington. He currently serves on the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.
Mofield-Boswell, a teacher at a private pre-school, serves on the district Equity Council, Gifted and Talented Task Force and the Local Planning Committee that is developing a four-year plan for construction and renovation. She serves on PTSA boards at the regional and school levels, has been on the school council at Tates Creek Middle School, and is on the board of LexKAGE, a non-profit volunteer organization of parents, educators and community members who address the needs of gifted students. She has been a volunteer coordinator at the district’s STEAM Academy.
Mofield-Boswell said she has the “heart of an advocate aligned with a knowledge base of the school district that is unparalleled.”
Mofield-Boswell said that as a parent volunteer, she has “worked tirelessly in multiple roles to serve our students, staff and families from the classroom to central office. It is through this work that I have gained insight into a system that has both inspired me to do more and challenged me to do better. I am a hard worker and a life-long learner.”
“I operate from a classroom-up approach instead of a boardroom-down approach,” Mofield-Boswell said. “While I value building consensus, I am also willing to take a stand when a stand needs to be taken without being swayed for the sake of consensus. I believe in the true constituency model of service that holds me accountable for representing the students and families I am elected to serve in a manner that honors the trust they place in me.”
As for challenges facing the school district, “it is clear by our achievement data that we are not fulfilling the promise of our mission for all kids,” Mofield-Boswell said. “We continue to be a needs-improvement district. We have set proficiency as the goal for our kids. As if being on grade level is the best we can hope to achieve. I would work diligently to change that mindset and direct the work towards excellence for all students. With proper and equitable realignment of resources in a manner that very clearly prioritizes students and staff at the building level, this is an attainable goal. ...Every role, responsibility and activity must be looked at through the lens of equity,” she said.
Daryl K. Love
Born: March 29, 1966
Residence: 988 Firethorn Place, Lexington
Education: B.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Lane College, MBA from Midway College
Occupation: Manager of Community Relations, Valvoline Inc.
Elected office: Appointed in 2010 and elected in 2012 to the Fayette County Board of Education
Family: married to Rhonda; 2 children, ages 17 and 21
Sharon Mofield-Boswell
Born: February 27, 1973
Residence: 4605 Charwood Court, Lexington
Education: University of Kentucky; Biology
Occupation: Teacher at Porter Memorial in the Weekday Education Program
Elected office: first-time candidate
Family: married to Jeff; two children in Fayette County Public Schools
