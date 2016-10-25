UK student newspaper wins ‘Pulitzer Prize’ of collegiate journalism

The Kentucky Kernel, the independent student newspaper at the University of Kentucky, has won one of the top prizes in collegiate journalism.
The Pacemaker award, given by the Associated Collegiate Press, is considered the Pulitzer Prize for student newspapers. The Kernel’s winning entry featured five issues of the paper, including one with the story “The Woman Behind the Mask” by former editor Will Wright about UK staffer turned bank robber Crystal Little. Wright also won a 10th place prize for feature writing with that story.
The Kernel has won the award three times in the past 10 years.
“It is easy to forget, in the haze of sleepless nights spent working on the paper in this dusty basement, just why we pursue these stories,” said current editor Marjorie Kirk. “We are reminded of our sense of purpose in this community when we can put disagreements and difficulties aside to celebrate this amazing recognition of our students’ efforts.”
The ACP conference also featured a panel discussion on campus sexual assault that featured Kirk. Amy Herdy, producer of the documentary “The Hunting Ground,” invited Kirk after she heard about her stories on the alleged sexual harassment and assault of students by a UK professor. Kirk’s requests for information about that case are the subject of a lawsuit the university filed against the Kernel to block release of UK’s investigative files.
