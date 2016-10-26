UK gets $19.8 million to turn medical research into treatment

A University of Kentucky healthcare center that turns research into treatments for patients has received a $19.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
The four-year grant to the UK Center for Clinical and Translational Science is the second that UK has received. In 2011, the center received a five-year, $20 million award. UK is one of 21 institutions that have federally-designated research centers in three areas: translational science, aging and cancer.
“Our capacity to engage at the intersection of research disciplines — which we translate from the cellular-level, to the community, and to the commonwealth — will be emboldened by this highly competitive award,” UK President Eli Capilouto said Wednesday at a news conference, which was also attended by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. They supported UK’s grant application.
The UK center has a focus on improving health disparities in Kentucky and Appalachia. So far, the center has funded 100 science and research infrastructure projects.
The so-called “bench to bedside” research and treatment has led to a variety of innovations for patients, UK officials said. For example, researchers from the colleges of medicine and public health studied the behavioral problems in children with hearing loss. That research led to a new screening process for those children. The researchers also are applying for a grant to help implement family-based interventions to address behavioral problems in those children though clinics in Appalachia.
UK has also pioneered treatment of Parkinson’s disease with deep brain stimulation, research that was partly funded through the center.
“As we look to our work in the coming years, we will build upon our infrastructure and continue to stimulate innovative team science across a broad spectrum of disciplines with focus on the important health needs of communities,” said Philip Kern, the center’s director. “We look forward to continued participation with the national consortium, in partnership with many other outstanding institutions, to represent Central Appalachia in the quest to help solve the many health problems faced by our nation.”
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
Comments