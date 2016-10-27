Fayette schools buy land for school planned for fall 2019 opening

Having purchased land this week for a new elementary school on Athens-Boonesboro Road, Fayette County Public Schools officials will begin making decisions on financing, design and construction.
The earliest the $15.4 million school would open is the fall of 2019, said Myron Thompson, district senior operations and support director.
The land, purchased from Centenary Methodist Church, cost $2.7 million. The school board is buying close to 40 acres of a 100-acre tract near Edythe J. Hayes Middle School. Centenary is retaining 60 acres.
The project is listed on a draft of the four-year district plan that a committee of citizens and school officials is set to send to the Fayette County school board next week. The plan, which is required to be updated every four years under state law, will go to the Kentucky Board of Education for final approval.
There are three other projects on the plan that district officials hope to find space for in existing buildings and open as early as next fall:
▪ An $8.2 million dropout prevention center for 250 students.
▪ A $7.8 million newcomer center for 250 immigrant students that would also serve their families.
▪ A $500,000 transitional program to teach life skills to older students with moderate and severe disabilities.
One of the programs could open at the former Linlee Elementary School, which will also be housing a Junior Achievement program and a professional learning center for teacher training.
A new building for the STEAM Academy, a new middle school in the Richmond Road area, and a second new elementary school in the Hamburg area are also on the draft for the four-year plan.
Several elementary, middle, high and technical school renovations are on the draft plan, as is typical, though Thompson said it had not been decided which project would be undertaken first.
Having a project on the plan doesn't mean that it’s a given, but a project can't move forward if it’s not on the plan.
In all, the school district has $338.4 million in unmet building needs, according to the draft plan.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
Comments