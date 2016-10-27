“It hurts a lot.” Technicality stands in way of student’s swim team tryout

Seventh-grader Madison Camuel cried Monday as she implored the Fayette County Public Schools board, without success, to fix a bureaucratic technicality that is prohibiting her from trying out for the Tates Creek High School swim team.
“Swimming is my favorite sport. Even though I’m not the fastest swimmer on the team, swimming makes me happy,” Madison said.
In Fayette County, seventh- and eighth-grade school students can compete on high school athletic teams. The district doesn’t have middle school swim teams.
Madison’s home address is assigned to Jessie Clark Middle School, but she attends the district’s gifted accelerated program at Tates Creek Middle School. She is not allowed to try out for the swim team at Tates Creek High School on the same campus as her middle school because her home address is also assigned to Lafayette High School. Students enrolled in the Tates Creek Middle school gifted accelerated program are not eligible to participate in Tates Creek High School athletics unless they reside in the Tates Creek High School attendance area.
Madison’s parents, Adrielle and Chris Camuel, asked for a waiver of board policy for Madison but say the issue stands to affect many other students. The students among the 66 in the gifted accelerated program at Tates Creek Middle who don’t live in Tates Creek High’s district can’t travel from Tates Creek Middle School to their assigned high schools quickly enough in the afternoons to make it to athletic practices or extra curricular activities, Adrielle Camuel said.
“Parents shouldn’t have to choose academics or athletics,” Adrielle Camuel said.
Fayette County has two gifted accelerated programs for middle school students: the one at Tates Creek Middle and another at Winburn Middle School. Students become eligible for the programs partly as a result of their test scores. Which program they enter depends on where they live in Lexington.
Adrielle Camuel said they had spoken to a coach and three administrators before finally being referred to the school board. The Camuels have an understanding of school district policy because both work for Fayette County Public Schools. .
“You can only imagine the disappointment Madison felt when I had to tell her that she’s not allowed to participate with her classmates and her friends” on the Tates Creek High School swim team, Arielle Camuel said.
“It hurts a lot,” Madison told school board members. “I’m not asking to be treated differently. I’m asking to be treated the same as all other middle school students.”
On the recommendation of a school board attorney, the board voted to refer the decision back to the school administration before the time came on the agenda for the Camuel family to speak at Monday’s meeting.
Board member Doug Barnett questioned why the board voted before the Camuels spoke. Barnett made a motion for the board to vote again after the family spoke, but his motion failed.
Adrielle Camuel said if the school board would review and clarify its policies, which she thinks are in conflict with KHSAA bylaws, “we can eliminate the unintended inequities.”
