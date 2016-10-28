Want to help determine the future of Fayette County Public Schools?

Superintendent Manny Caulk is asking parents, employees and members of the public for help in determining the future of Fayette County Public Schools.
Caulk is asking people to review a draft strategic plan for the next three to five years and make comments.
“In order to ensure the success of every student in our district, we need your help to determine a road map for the future,” the superintendent told parents in a recent email.
Over the past 18 months, more than 20,000 students, employees, families and community members shared their thoughts on the strengths and challenges facing the school district by participating in surveys, focus groups and listening sessions during the superintendent search and Caulk’s entry plan.
In addition to that information the school board commissioned five external reviews of the district by independent auditors — a review of the overall organization and structure — as well as audits of the district’s career and technical education program, services offered for students who have special needs, are learning English as a second language, or are identified as gifted and talented.
District officials are taking all of that information and laying out a plan to guide the district’s work over the next three to five years. A facilitator reviewed all of the material already gathered, a community visioning effort conducted in 2005, and an action plan aimed at eliminating achievement disparities developed by the community in 2003. From that data, came a 12-page draft framework for a strategic plan.
A core strategic planning team of employees, parents, business leaders and community advocates reviewed drafts, and that work was then reviewed by the members of the Fayette County Board of Education.
The strategic plan outlines five imperatives. Those are excellent student opportunities, staff, schools, support systems and relationships.
One aspect of a proposed equity statement in the plan, for example, says that all learners shall receive fair and just, but not identical, treatment and supports.
One strategy is to provide each student with access to a high quality curriculum and to make sure teachers have the same set of instructional tools.
The plan does not include specific activities, but instead outlines the goals district leaders want to accomplish and how to determine if those goals are met.
