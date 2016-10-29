Two 15-year-olds killed, another teen critically injured in Adair County wreck

Two teens were killed Friday and another is in critical condition due to a traffic accident in Adair County, Kentucky State Police said Saturday.
Police said Macie Drake, 15, and Abbey Gail Curry, 15, both of Columbia, were pronounced dead of injuries sustained when a Can-Am UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) driven by Drake southbound on Sanders Ridge Road at 4:53 p.m. CST Friday failed to stop at the intersection of KY 206 and crossed into the path of an eastbound 2004 Ford F-250 operated by Randell Gabeheart, 52, of Knifley.
The UTV was struck in the passenger side and both vehicles went off the road, police said.
Curry was a passenger in the UTV. A third passenger, 14-year-old Raquel Anyesa, of Columbia, was ejected from the UTV and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center . Police said Saturday morning she remains in critical condition.
Gabehart was taken to TJ Health in Columbia, treated and released, police said.
Autopsies were scheduled for Saturday.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
