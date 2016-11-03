More than 700 people sign petition calling for UK parking fee changes

When Elsie Fraley started working at the University of Kentucky 27 years ago, her monthly parking fee was .50 cents. Today, that charge is $37 per month.
The cost, driven higher by an 8 percent one-year increase, motivated her and more than 700 other supporters to demand change in an online petition.
The parking permit increase from $34 to $37 a month was implemented in July for “most employees” who drive to campus, said UK spokesman Jay Blanton. This change triggered a change.org petition Monday.
“Employees at the University of Kentucky are charged over $400 a year to be able to park on campus in order to get to their jobs,” the petition says. “This is ridiculous!”
The petition, which requires 1,000 signatures, calls for UK to lower its parking pass rates and “that exclusive parking for employees be offered, or that you offer a full breakdown of how much administrators such as yourself pay for your executive parking.”
Once the signature threshold is met, the petition is to be delivered to UK President Eli Capilouto.
UK spokesman Jay Blanton said “there are, respectfully, several errors and misperceptions” in the change.org petition. For example, exclusive employee parking is already offered in the Rose Street lot.
Blanton said UK spent $9 million over the past two years in parking and transportation improvements, resulting in the addition of 1,200 spots.
“To be sure, as part of our master plan, we are trying to encourage more mass transit and pedestrian traffic,” Blanton said. “That’s good for safety; it’s good for the environment; it’s good for health and it’s consistent with urban and university planning across the country. We are very consistent with what urban institutions are doing across the country.”
UK issued 12,483 employee parking permits in the fiscal year that started July 1, Blanton said. The university has 14,130 employee parking spaces.
There are 24,718 total employees, including temporary workers, at UK, according to Blanton.
UK offers a no-cost increase option for people who “choose to park at the south campus periphery and take advantage of the continual bus service,” UK said in April news release. Since new on-campus bus routes were implemented last academic year, ridership has increased by 100 percent, Blanton said. The price to park in the lots serviced by the bus routes remained $34 a month.
UK’s bus service, particularly from the football stadium, has been a cumbersome experience, Fraley said.
“I will not park there again. I still had to arrive early to get a spot, then wait (sometimes up to 10-15 minutes) for a shuttle (if I did not want to walk over a mile to my office in KY Clinic),” Fraley said in an email, adding the closest drop off to the clinic is the Health Science Research Building. “And leaving at the end of the day was just as bad if not worse. Once I finally made it to the stadium, it took me anywhere from 15-20 minutes just to get out of the stadium lot onto Alumni Drive.”
Between 2008 and 2014, an E lot parking permit at UK cost $31 per month, according to data provided by Blanton. In 2014-2015, it rose 6 percent to $33. The cost then increased to $34 for the 2015-2016 school year. There are multiple E or employee lots throughout campus.
The reason for the 8 percent increase this year, Blanton said, was because the university held down costs with no increases for several years even as other parking-related costs have increased for operations and maintenance, staff salaries, other expenses.
“The increased revenues generated by this modest increase equate to about $500,000 this year, dwarfed by the millions in investments in the last year alone in additional spaces, mass transit, bicycle and pedestrian paths,” Blanton said.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments