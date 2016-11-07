A new Chinese school could look a little like this Lexington school

Changchun, China, officials are opening a new school district this year — and they came to Central Kentucky on Monday to look at public schools, including Eastside Technical Center in Lexington.
“We started at the beginning and went to the end,” said Eastside Principal Wade Stanfield. “They looked at every program, every academic class. They looked at our whole set up.”
The visit was arranged by Ken Wright, who coordinates programs that build relationships between schools in Hong Kong and mainland China and the United States. He works with the International Alliance for Invitational Education. Students and teachers participate in exchange visits.
“They are very interested in seeing the American system because their school is based on the design of the American school system,” said Wright, former director of instruction of Scott County Public Schools..
In Scott County on Monday, the Chinese educators also visited the Elkhorn Technical Center. They visited a Scott County preschool and met Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather.
In the group, there were two secondary principals from Changchun, one Changchun primary principal, one Hong Kong Department of Education representative and two Hong Kong teachers.
“They are looking at us to see where they need to start,” Stanfield said. He said he thinks his staff could learn from the advances Chinese and Hong Kong school officials have made in the area of radio broadcasting courses.
“In turn, they definitely want to learn from us and how we have implemented and grown the programs that we have,” Stanfield said.
